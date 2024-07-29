Man sentenced to 45 years for attempting to shoot Edinburgh Police Officer

FRANKLIN — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for attempting to shoot an Edinburgh police officer during a traffic stop.

Joshua Burton was convicted of Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony, and a sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm. He will serve 45 years in prison.

The conviction stems from a December 27, 2023 incident, where Burton attempted to shoot Edinburge Police Officer Clayton Embry with an AR-15 style weapon during a traffic stop.

Prosecutor Lance Hamner made the following statement:

“I am pleased to see this would be killer going away for a long, long time. For the next four decades our citizens will not have to worry about Mr. Burton shooting at them or at the men and women who protect them. In this incident Burton pointed a high powered rifle at Officer Embry and pulled the trigger. The weapon misfired. I believe that misfire was divine intervention. May God continue to protect and bless our police officers who keep us safe every day.”

