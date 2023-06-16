Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting his long-time romantic partner in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after shooting his long-time romantic partner to death last year on the south side of Indianapolis. He allegedly shot her because he thought she was having an affair.

Police say minutes after the fatal shooting of Rhonda Fox, her partner of 28 years, Brian Fox, was arrested upon his surrender at the scene.

He was captured on an officer's body camera saying, “God, why’d I do that” as police patted him down before taking him into custody, court documents say.

Police responded to the 300 block of Teddy Lane at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022. This is near the intersection of Troy and Madison Avenues.

Upon arrival, they located Rhonda inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury.

During their investigation, police learned Brian told someone he shot Rhonda because she was "playing games" with him, but that he loved her and didn't mean to kill her.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, Brian Fox was on a stoop crying and said to someone "Oh my god, I shot and killed her," according to the affidavit.

An autopsy found Rhonda Fox suffered three gunshot wounds to her head, all fired at close range. Her death was ruled a homicide.