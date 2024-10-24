Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for robbing at least 10 Indianapolis businesses in 2021, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a string of 15 armed robberies that occurred between Dec. 2021 and March 2022.

In Sept., Jovonni Sanders pled guilty to one count of Attempted Armed Robbery, 12 counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Robbery.

From Dec. 2021 to March 2022, Sanders committed a series of armed robberies throughout Indianapolis.

While the robberies occurred throughout a four-month period, multiple robberies occurred on the same day.

Police say Sanders robbed several businesses, including gas stations, a liquor store, a general store, multiple Dollar Generals, and one restaurant across the city.

IMPD investigators utilized photo, video and cellphone evidence, as well as surveillance video to connect Sanders to the robberies.

On April 1, 2022, IMPD SWAT apprehended Sanders after he was seen leaving the scene of two robberies.

“It’s a miracle that no one was physically hurt throughout the defendant’s crime spree,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “With the significant sentence delivered through this agreement, the defendant has accepted accountability for his dangerous actions and will spend the majority of his life behind bars.”

