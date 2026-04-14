Man sentenced to 6 years in death of former Hamilton Southeastern football star Mason Alexander

INDIANAPOLIS — (WRTV) A Hamilton County judge sentenced a man to six years for the death of former Hamilton Southeastern football star Mason Alexander.

Hamilton Circuit Court Judge Andrew Bloch handed down the ruling for Trey Williams Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's hearing was originally scheduled as a change of plea hearing. Williams and his attorneys filed a plea deal in February.

He agreed to plead guilty to reckless homicide. Misdemeanor charges of reckless driving causing injury and false identification were dropped.

Alexander's family attended Williams' hearing. The gallery heard impact statements from Alexander's mother, uncle, grandmother and cousin.

Bloch ruled that Williams would spend three years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He will serve one year on work release through the Hamilton County jail. Williams will also serve two years of probation.

Investigators said Williams was driving 56 mph in a 35 zone on Florida Road. He lost control trying to pass another vehicle and slammed into a tree.

PREVIOUS | Court docs detail moments before crash that killed football star Mason Alexander

Mason Alexander was riding in the passenger seat when he was killed in the crash. Alexander was a Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate and had a full football scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh.

