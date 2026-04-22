Man sentenced to 60 Years for killing worker at Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing a worker at the Indiana Convention Center in September 2024.

Brian Fulton was sentenced for the killing of 58-year-old Al Gosnell, Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Fulton was convicted of murder following a jury trial in March. The killing happened at the downtown Indianapolis convention center.

"Every person deserves to feel safe at work," Mears said in a statement. "This was a random act of unimaginable cruelty, but it does not define us."

The prosecutor called the sentence an effective life sentence. He said it sends a clear message that violence won't be tolerated.

"Our public spaces belong to the people, like Al Gosnell, who build them, not those who seek to tear them apart," Mears said.

The killing was described as random. Gosnell was working at the convention center when he was killed.