Man sentenced to 88 years in prison for deadly mass shooting at Broad Ripple Bar

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 88 years in prison for the deadly mass shooting at a Broad Ripple bar in 2024, that killed one and wounded five others.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, was found guilty of Murder, Aggravated Battery and four counts of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon after a three-day trial in March.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that Fulk will serve 88 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

“The strength shown by Timothy Brown Jr.’s family throughout this case has been remarkable,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Even while reliving one of the worst moments of their lives, they spoke about Timothy with love, dignity, and grace. Timothy was more than a victim in this case, he was a devoted father, a brother, a son, a mentor, and a person who made his community better. Indianapolis needs more people like Timothy, and today’s sentence ensures accountability for the life that was taken far too soon.”

Fulk's charges stem from a deadly shooting inside Landsharks bar on Broad Ripple Avenue on March 16, 2024.

Five victims were found inside the bar with gunshot wounds. A sixth person was self-transported to the hospital. Timothy Brown Jr., 36, later died from his injuries.

Bar surveillance video showed an argument between two women just before the shooting. As the group moved toward the exit, Fulk grabbed a gun from one of the women and opened fire. None of the surviving victims were involved in the argument.

Investigators used bar cameras and Flock camera technology to track Fulk's vehicle to his south side home, where he was arrested. The coat and hat he wore during the shooting, along with a firearm found under the driver's seat, were recovered from his vehicle.

The Broad Ripple Village Association had previously added safety measures to the district following a string of violence, including earlier bar closing times, added cameras, lighting and early lot closures.

IMPD North District Commander Matthew Thomas said at the time: "It's acts like this, where you have one person making a very poor decision, that impacts this close-knit community."