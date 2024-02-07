Man sentenced to 90 years in prison after drugging, recording children in bathroom

INDIANAPOLIS — A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to 90 years in federal prison for drugging, sexually abusing and secretly recording children in bathrooms.

Stan Eugene Hayes Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, Hayes was on probation for a prior felony offense when Montgomery County Probation Officers and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a probation search of his home.

During the search, officers say they found methamphetamine and printed sexual images of children in plain sight.

Investigators later learned that Hayes also hid cameras in the bathrooms and bedrooms of two other residences that belonged to people he knew.

During a search of his electronics, detectives say they discovered hundreds of explicit images and videos of six children using the bathroom and bathing. The footage was taken with a hidden camera.

Authorities also found 1,600 files of Hayes sexually abusing and drugging children on tape. In the videos, he would give the kids methamphetamine.

Police say much of the abuse took place in the early 2000s in Tennessee. Hayes has been following the victims on social media sites for over a decade. One of the children is now a meth addict.

Additionally, authorities sized 350,000 images and videos of child sex abuse that Hayes downloaded and traded online. He also had a collection of children’s underwear, a digital picture frame displaying child sexual abuse material and a child-sized sex doll.

“No child should ever suffer the nightmares this man inflicted on so many,” Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said. “No prison sentence can undo the trauma these victims suffered, but I hope that the victims can take another step towards healing and closure, knowing that the monster who hurt them so deeply will never hurt another child ever again.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of child sex abuse, click here.