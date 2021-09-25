Man sentenced to more than 84 years for murdering girlfriend, kidnapping baby

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who murdered his girlfriend and kidnapped her baby on Indy's northeast side last year has been sentenced to more than 84 years behind bars for the crime.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Friday that Tyree Henning, 27, will be spending 84.5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for multiple charges related to the April 2020 murder of Yana Orr.

Aside from being convicted of Murder and Kidnapping, he was also convicted of Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Video footage from the northeast side gas station where the murder took place showed Henning raising a firearm towards Orr's head and her falling to the ground. He is then seen driving away from the scene with his girlfriend's one-year-old was still sitting in the backseat.

“This case illustrates the devastating consequences that intimate partner violence can have on entire families,” Mears said. “Ms. Orr was senselessly killed while attempting to help her sister and her sister’s children get away from a hostile situation.”

Yana Orr, 31, was murdered in April 2020 when she was shot at the Circle K gas station in the 2100 block of North Shadeland Avenue. Orr was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

RELATED | Woman killed in shooting at gas station on northeast side of Indianapolis