Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot and killed on West 35th Street in Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV/Jonathon Christians
A man was shot and killed on West 35th Street in Indianapolis on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
west35thshooting.jpg
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 07:00:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1000 block of West 35th Street around 4:40 a.m. on reports of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds in critical condition.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released at this time.

This is a developing story and additional information will be added to the article as it's received.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!