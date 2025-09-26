Man shot, critically injured, in an apartment break-in in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during an apparent home invasion early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to 11300 Tuck Court at the Knoll Ridge Apartment Complex for a person shot.

They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

The shooter is a leaseholder for one of the apartments. Based on interviews, police believe this will be a justified shooting.

Police have spoken to the Prosecutor's Office but have not officially submitted the case yet. They expect to turn the case over to prosecutors next week.

The investigation is ongoing.