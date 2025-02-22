Man shot, critically injured on Indy’s east side early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3700 block of North Chester Avenue on reports of a person shot just after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say an adult male suspect was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.