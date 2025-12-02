Man shot during road rage incident on I-465, ISP investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is reported to be in stable condition after he was shot during a road rage incident on I-465, Indiana State Police said.

According to ISP, the incident happened before midnight on November 25 on the ramp from I-465 westbound to Mann Road on the south side of Indianapolis.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was allegedly shot after a road rage confrontation on the ramp. ISP said the suspect took off in a light colored passenger car. The victim, inside a white Chevy Equinox, sustained damage on the passenger side from apparent gunshots.

ISP

ISP said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident between 11 p.m. and 11:25 p.m., or saw the cars involved in the incident, is asked to contact the police, Crime Stoppers at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.