Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  Closings/Delays
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot during road rage incident on I-465, ISP investigating

I-465+and+Mann+2.jpg
ISP
I-465+and+Mann+2.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is reported to be in stable condition after he was shot during a road rage incident on I-465, Indiana State Police said.

According to ISP, the incident happened before midnight on November 25 on the ramp from I-465 westbound to Mann Road on the south side of Indianapolis.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was allegedly shot after a road rage confrontation on the ramp. ISP said the suspect took off in a light colored passenger car. The victim, inside a white Chevy Equinox, sustained damage on the passenger side from apparent gunshots.

I-465+and+Mann.jpg

ISP said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident between 11 p.m. and 11:25 p.m., or saw the cars involved in the incident, is asked to contact the police, Crime Stoppers at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.