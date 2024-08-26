Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot in back during overnight Facebook Marketplace exchange

NY Shooting.jpg
WRTV
NY Shooting.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was treated and released at the scene of a shooting on the city's east side Monday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2400 block of E. New York St. around midnight for a report of a person shot.

At the scene officers found a man who suffered a graze wound to his back during a Facebook marketplace exchange, according to IMPD officers at the scene.

The man was there purchasing cell phone, according to police.

He was treated and released at the scene.

On Facebook, there is a help page available to learn how to maintain your safety when going to transactions.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 26, 8am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.