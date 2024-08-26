Man shot in back during overnight Facebook Marketplace exchange

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was treated and released at the scene of a shooting on the city's east side Monday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2400 block of E. New York St. around midnight for a report of a person shot.

At the scene officers found a man who suffered a graze wound to his back during a Facebook marketplace exchange, according to IMPD officers at the scene.

The man was there purchasing cell phone, according to police.

He was treated and released at the scene.

On Facebook, there is a help page available to learn how to maintain your safety when going to transactions.

