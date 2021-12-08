Man shot in leg at Anytime Fitness on Main Street in Carmel

CARMEL — A man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning at a Carmel fitness center, police said.

Officers with the Carmel Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Main Street and 1st Avenue Northwest around 4:20 a.m., according to a news release.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at Anytime Fitness in the 100 block of West Main Street. Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Indianapolis man who was walking outside the area when he allegedly began firing a gun "indiscriminately into the building."

The man is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. WRTV does not name suspects in crimes until they are formally charged by prosecutors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Carter at 317-571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. People should reference CPD case number 2021-81791.