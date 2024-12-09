Man shot, killed after altercation in Anderson; Multiple suspects arrested

ANDERSON — One person was killed in a shooting in Anderson on Saturday night, and multiple people have been arrested for their role in the incident.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of 53rd Street on reports of a person shot at around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation shows an altercation between several individuals at an apartment complex in the area led to the shooting.

Two suspects have been arrested for their role in this incident. They are being held in the Madison County Jail.

Additionally, the Anderson Police Department SWAT team searched a residence in the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, where multiple other suspects were detained without incident.

Police say they are actively pursuing additional people of interest.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity when his family is notified.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Alex Wagner at 765-648-6746 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.