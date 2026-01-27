Man shot, killed at apartment on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the south side that left a 34-year-old man dead Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,mofficers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Laurel Street around 11:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds inside a residence. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Andrece Dejuan Tigner, a 34-year-old male.

Homicide detectives responded to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.