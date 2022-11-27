Man shot, killed early Sunday morning on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found the victim around 3 a.m. near the intersection of E. 18th St. and Ludlow Ave, which is near the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.



