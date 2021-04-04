Man shot, killed on Indy's east side late Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS - One person is dead after a shooting just before midnight Saturday on Indianapolis' east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 10000 block of John Jay Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting and there is no information on a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

