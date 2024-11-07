Watch Now
Man shot, killed on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of E. Washington Street around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with gunshot injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.