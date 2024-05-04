Man shot, killed on Indy's near north side, suspect detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the near north side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning and police said a suspect was detained.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a little after 12:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. 38th Street on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside the residence with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to police, an individual has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Gourley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Katie.Gourley@indy.gov.