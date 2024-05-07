Watch Now
Man shot, killed on Indy's north side; suspect detained

Posted at 4:05 PM, May 07, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to W. 79th Street and Harcourt Road on a report of a person shot.

Police said officers arrived to the scene within a minute of the call. When they arrived, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Unfortunately, the victim died on the scene, police said.

IMPD SWAT detained a person of interest. The scene is still active and police ask residents and those nearby to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 317-327-3475 to speak directly with a detective.

