Man shot, killed on Indy's southside, IMPD believes second shooting related

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a shooting on Indy's south side on Monday, in an incident that police believe was related to another shooting.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Independence Dr. on a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male at the rear patio of the residence with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

A short time later, IMPD said a walk-in person shot arrived at Community South Hospital. The victim was in stable condtion and later released from the hospital. Upon release from the hospital, the victim was detained b officers and then released.

At this time, IMPD detectives believe the two incident are related.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

