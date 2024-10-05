Man shot, killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue on reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported dead at the scene.

IMPD does not yet have a suspect in custody.

Anyone who was in the area between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. who may have information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

