Man shot, killed on Indy's west side; School temporarily placed on lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on Indy's west side Friday afternoon, prompting a nearby school to be placed on temporary lockdown.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of West 36th Street just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Police said Carl Wilde School 79 was on a temporary lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

At this time, police are investigating.