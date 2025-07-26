Man shot, killed on near northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m., in the 800 block of W. 29th Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Shortly after reaching the hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to initiate an investigation into the shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is involved in determining the exact manner and cause of death, with plans to release the victim's name following the notification of next-of-kin.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information related to this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kristina Friel at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or via email at Kristina.Friel@indy.gov.