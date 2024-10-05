Man shot, killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5300 block of Culver Street on reports of a person down just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the driveway of the residence suffering from a gunshot injury. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact IMPD Detective Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

