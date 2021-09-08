Man shot multiple times at Bloomington drive-thru, suspect arrested

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington say a man was shot multiple times at a drive-thru late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:30 when several officers responded to the 3400 block of W. 3rd Street in response to a 911 call of a person shot.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old male, was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers when he was approached by the suspect who approached the vehicle on foot.

The victim and another man who was also inside the vehicle got out through the front passenger door, as the victim attempted to run in the parking lot. The suspect followed the victim and began shooting at him as he ran, hitting the victim multiple times.

At some point, according to police, the suspect reportedly dropped his gun and it was then picked up by the other man who had been inside the vehicle with the victim in the drive-thru. That man then fired the gun at the suspect as the suspect attempted to run from the scene. He was not hit.

The victim was then taken back into the car he was originally seated in by the man who picked up the gun and drove away while the victim called 911. The victim was taken to a home on S. Curry Pike before an ambulance from IU Health Ambulance Service responded and transported the victim to IU Health Bloomington where he was taken to emergency surgery.

The suspect who originally fired the gun at the victim was found behind a strip mall in the 3400 block of W. 3rd Street inside a dumpster and was taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.