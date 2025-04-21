18-year-old shot on Indy's northeast side dies days later in hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old who was critically injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis last week has died, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Tuesday, April 15, at approximately 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of N. Emerson Avenue following reports of a traffic accident with a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Tragically, police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on April 17. He was identified as 18-year-old Malachi May.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov.