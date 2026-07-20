Man shot on Indy's southeast side dies at hospital, police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man dropped off at a hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds has died, and homicide detectives are now investigating.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to Community East Hospital around 5:20 a.m. on July 18, where an adult male had been dropped off with gunshot injuries.

He died shortly after arriving, police said. Detectives traced the shooting to the 5200 block of Gifford Avenue, near English Avenue and Emerson Avenue on the city's southeast side.

Homicide investigators responded to Gifford Avenue to begin processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).