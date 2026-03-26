Man shot while allegedly attempting downtown robbery dies weeks later

INDIANAPOLIS — A man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob an armed man in downtown Indianapolis has died from his injuries more than two weeks after the incident, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

Jamar Thomas, 45, died Tuesday, March 24, from a gunshot wound suffered in the early morning hours of March 7 near the intersection of Washington and Pennsylvania Streets.

His nephew, Lamonte Thomas, 29, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident began when the victim and his group were bar-hopping downtown and encountered an unknown man in a nearby alley who began following them. The victim lifted his shirt to reveal he was armed, and the man walked away.

Shortly after, as the victim's group waited to cross the street, surveillance video captured Lamonte and Jamar Thomas approach the victim from behind before grabbing at his waistband where his firearm was holstered and taking him to the ground.

The victim told detectives he believed the two men had been tipped off about his weapon by the unknown man from the alley.

While Jamar Thomas was on top of him attempting to disarm him, the victim fired one round, striking Jamar Thomas in the abdomen.

Lamonte Thomas continued the attack, choking and punching the victim and briefly taking his firearm, until officers arrived. Multiple witnesses on scene corroborated the victim's account.

Lamonte Thomas denied initiating the confrontation but detectives said surveillance video contradicted portions of his statement.

IMPD Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the official manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ronald Clayton at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477.