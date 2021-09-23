Man shot while driving on I-70 in Hendricks County, possibly road rage

CLAYTON — One man was shot in the leg Thursday morning while he was driving on I-70 in Hendricks County, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say two vehicles were traveling east on I-70 near the 57 mile marker when the suspect vehicle passed the victim's vehicle and abruptly cut in front of it.

The victim then pulled up next to the suspect vehicle and a passenger inside the suspect's car fired a gun multiple times, hitting the victim in the leg.

The victim then went to a truck stop and called for help while the suspect vehicle continued driving on I-70. A woman and a baby were also traveling in the victim's car and were not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 4 door passenger car with dark tinted windows, possibly a Hyundai Elantra occupied by at least 3 black males. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division regarding case number 21-7769.