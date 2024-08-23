Man shot while laying in bed overnight on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is recovering this morning after being shot while laying in bed inside his home on the west side.

According to police, a man was laying in his bed in the 1100 block of Groff Avenue when he woke to the sound of gunshots. This is near 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

The man explained to police he felt a stinging sensation and realized someone had shot through the house.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

