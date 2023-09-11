Man slashes the tires of at least 25 cars at senior living facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of NeighborCare of Chapel Hill senior living facility residents started their Sunday morning with a deflating discovery in their complex's parking lot.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said a vandal slashed the tires of "at least 25 cars" around 6 a.m.

Police arrested the suspect, a 35-year-old man, while he continued to damage cars in the complex.

"For somebody to come through and do this, they really don't care," said Lionel Barnett.

Barnett said his family's three vehicles all suffered slashed tires.

A NeighborCare resident who witnessed the tire slashing said the suspect also threatened him during the vandalism.

"It took me a second to actually figure out what the guy was doing because it was so blatant. Why would somebody be doing that?" the witness said. "When I said I would call the cops, he ran about 10 feet, turned, stopped, looked at me, and said, 'Go ahead and call the police,' and continued down the line of vehicles."

Both Barnett and the witness, who remained anonymous due to fear of the vandal, are worried NeighborCare's 55-and-older residents may not have the money to get on the road again.

"The majority of people here are on fixed income," the witness said. "They may not be able to repair their vehicle for weeks. It's just really something that people of our age shouldn't have to deal with."

IMPD said the suspect will likely face a charge of criminal mischief.

"You've got to be the worst person in the world to come and do elderly people like that," Barnett said.