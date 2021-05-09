Man stabbed to death at Indy senior rental community

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found stabbed to death inside a home in the Atrium Village senior rental community late Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were initially called to the home in the 2500 block of Village Circle West just before 10 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from unknown trauma. The man was later pronounced dead from suspected stab wounds.

Investigators say they believe an argument took place just before the man was stabbed, but no suspects have been named or arrested at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Saturday evening's homicide marks the 87th for Indianapolis in 2021.

