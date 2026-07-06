Man struck and killed by car while riding e-bike on I-465 on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning after police say he was riding an e-Bike on I-465.

The crash occurred on a ramp connecting I-465 southbound to I-74 westbound. At 6:15 a.m., state police say officers began receiving calls about a possible body on the right side of the southbound lane. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was riding an electric bicycle in the right lane of I-465 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators believe at least two vehicles stopped in the area at the time of the incident but neither stayed for law enforcement to arrive. The man has been identified and troopers are still working to locate his family for notification.

Detectives are following several leads to locate the other vehicle involved and are reviewing traffic camers in the area. Motorists equipped with dash cameras who were in the area of I-465 near the 16 mile marker between 6:10 and 6:18 Sunday morning is asked to contact Indiana State Police.

Investigators believe the other vehicle involved will have front end damage from the impact.