Woman struck, killed in downtown Indy hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a serious bodily injury crash in the area of West Michigan Street and North Illinois Street just before 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female in the roadway with trauma injuries. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene before officer's arrival.

The IMPD fatal crash team, who will be investigating the incident, says they are speaking with several cooperating witnesses.

For the next several hours, police are asking the community to seek alternate traffic routes as West Michigan Street will be closed from North Capitol Avenue to North Meridan Street. Additionally, North Illinois Street will be closed from West Vermont Street to West North Street.