Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for suspects after a man was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night on Indy's southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person struck on East Raymond Street near the ramp from southbound I-65 around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located 55-year-old Earl Cecil Scruggs with injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

IMPD crash investigators are now handling the investigation.