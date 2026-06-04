Man, teen face charges after 12-year-old shot by brother on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man and a teenager face charges in Marion County after police say a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg by his 9-year-old brother while playing Xbox.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around noon Wednesday to a shooting in the 3700 block of Fetlock Drive. That is a residential area near East Hanna Avenue and South Rural Street on the city’s southeast side.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 12-year-old told police he was “sitting in a chair playing Xbox when he suddenly realized he had been shot in the left leg.” Officers saw that the boy had been shot in the upper left thigh. He was transported to the hospital in stable but serious condition.

Court papers say that the victim identified his 9-year-old brother as the person responsible.

A police report says that the gun belonged to a 14-year-old boy, who prosecutors say shared a bedroom with the victim.

According to prosecutors, an IMPD officer overheard the boy’s father, 50-year-old Demarcus Jackson, telling someone on the phone, “I told (14-year-old) to get rid of the firearm a week ago.” A short time later, police heard Jackson yelling at the 14-year-old about having the gun inside the house.

Court documents say the gun was found in the closet shared by the victim and the 14-year-old boy. The gun had an extended magazine with 21 live rounds of ammunition.

Jackson and the 14-year-old were both arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Jackson is being charged with one count of misdemeanor child neglect and the 14-year-old faces a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Online inmate records show that Jackson remains in custody on Thursday. He is due in court on June 18.

The 14-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, was transported to the juvenile detention center.

This is a developing story.