Man wanted for break-in of Helium Comedy Club in downtown Indy

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 14, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information on a suspect who allegedly broke into the Helium Comedy Club in downtown Indianapolis on Monday, April 5.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect allegedly broke into the building around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, April 5. He reportedly tore the weatherstrip off a window, giving him enough room to squeeze his hand into the opening and unlock the window.

The suspect then crawled through the window and roamed around going through drawers.

According to investigators, nothing was taken and the suspect was reportedly scared off.

The suspect appears to be a tall, Black male, Crime Stoppers says.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

