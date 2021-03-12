Man wanted for Houston homicide arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Houston was arrested in Indianapolis on Wednesday, metro police said.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity and people exposing themselves inside a vehicle. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East 9th Street and Emerson Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 19-year-old man, police said. During the investigation, officers learned the man was wanted on a murder warrant out of Houston. Officers also discovered an illegally possessed firearm and marijuana offenses, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a decision about potential local charges against the man, police said.

According to information from the Houston Police Department, the man is wanted for the Feb. 8 shooting death of his girlfriend's father during a dispute at a Houston apartment.