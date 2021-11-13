Watch
Man who attacked girl at IU violin camp to be deported

Posted at 10:21 PM, Nov 12, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man sentenced to house arrest for attacking a 13-year-old girl with a pocketknife in 2019 as she was attending an Indiana University violin camp is now awaiting deportation to South Korea.

Nineteen-year-old Dongwook Ko was taken into custody last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The South Korean resident pleaded guilty in July to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to eight years of house arrest.

The Herald-Times reports that under federal law, a non-resident convicted of an aggravated felony can be deported.

Ko was 17 when he attacked a girl who was playing her violin alone during IU’s Summer String Academy.

