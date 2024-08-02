Man who killed 4 over stimulus checks sentenced to 145 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis man who was accused of shooting the mother of his child and killing her mother, brother, cousin, and 7-year-old daughter has entered a guilty plea.

Malik Halfacre will spend 145 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the murders of Anthony Johnson, Dequan Moore, Eve Moore, Tomeeka Brown, and the attempted murder of a surviving victim.

In June, Halfacre pleaded guilty to four counts of Murder and Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony). According to the Marion County Prosecutors Office, they argued for maximum sentence (180 years), but ultimately, the Court sentenced him to 145 years in prison.

According to preliminary court documents, Halfacre admitted to the shootings and told detectives that he was arguing with the mother of his child because he "wanted some of her stimulus money."

Court records obtained by WRTV show that the surviving victim had filed for and was granted a restraining order against Halfacre in October of 2020. The woman claimed she was the victim of domestic or family violence and had been repeatedly harassed by Halfacre, who she says threatened to cause her physical harm.

“We are thankful for the dignity, grace, and patience the family and the survivor have shown throughout such an unimaginably difficult process,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison and this resolution provides finality to the criminal matter, as our community continues to heal from this horrific tragedy.”