Man who killed Southport officer Aaron Allan denied rehearing

INDIANAPOLIS — The man convicted of murdering Southport police officer Aaron Allan in 2017 has been denied a rehearing by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Jason Dane Brown will not get a rehearing on his murder conviction after a ruling from the Court of Appeals this week.

In 2022, Brown was convicted of murder in a bench trial.

Brown was guilty of shooting Allan to death while he was trying to help him after he crashed a car on Madison Avenue. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

In November 2023, Brown asked the court for the rehearing.