Man shot to death crashes into Hendricks County home, sheriff's office says

Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 05, 2024
HENDRICKS COUNTY — A death investigation is underway in Hendricks County on Tuesday.

According to police, Hendricks County deputies were dispatched to a residence near Eagle Crossing Dr. and Memorial Knoll Dr. near Brownsburg, for a report of a vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a four door passenger car had struck the rear of a residence.

Although the home was occupied, police said no one inside the home was injured.

When deputies inspected the vehicle, they located a driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to police, the unidentified male suffered what appears to be a gunshot wound in the trunk of his body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are currently on-scene investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

