Man with Indiana ties added to FBI "Ten Most Wanted" List

INDIANAPOLIS — A fugitive out of St. Louis, Mo., with ties to Indiana, has been added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

On May 25, 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s St. Louis Field Office, along with the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, announced the addition of Donald Eugene Fields II to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” List for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking activities.

Fields II is wanted for the sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between approximately 2013 and 2017.

A reward up to $250,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Fields II has relatives who live in Indiana and Kentucky and is known to travel to Florida, according to the FBI.

“The FBI recognizes the crucial role that public assistance has played in tracking fugitives throughout the years. We hope that raising the rewards for the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives will garner additional public tips leading to the capture of these dangerous criminals," said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “There is no question that the growing threat of violent crime concerns both law enforcement and communities all over the country. The reward offers of up to $250,000 is a significant increase, representing the FBI’s commitment to protecting our citizens.”