Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Morgan County, police say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Morgan County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the 1700 block of South Denny Hill Road, just north of Paragon, on a report of two people shot around 11 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man and woman dead inside the home with gunshot injuries.

The deceased were identified as Jeffrey Parks, 54 and Suzanne Biddle,48, both of Paragon, police said.

An autopsy will be performed Friday.

This investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Pat Williams at (765) 342-1080.