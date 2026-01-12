Man, woman found shot to death in Linton; ISP investigating

LINTON — Indiana State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Linton residence Sunday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, the Linton Police Department requested assistance from ISP at approximately 9:14 p.m. after responding to a residence in the area of 8th Street NW, where a male and female subject had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Bloomington District and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene. Autopsies are pending, and the matter remains under investigation.

The Linton Police Department and Greene County Coroner's Office assisted with the initial investigation.

Indiana State Police advise there is no threat to the Linton and Greene County community.