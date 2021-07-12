Man's body found in pond after shots fired call on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's body was found in a pond after a report of shots fired Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shots fired call just before 1 a.m. in the 11000 block of Brookville Road.

The person was reported to possibly be injured and in danger, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a news release.

Police did not initially find anybody, but members of the Indiana State Police Dive Team found the man's body in a nearby pond.

The man's name has not been released. No other information was immediately available.