Man's body found in pond after shots fired call on far east side

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
A man's body was found in a pond following a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Brookville Road on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 08:29:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's body was found in a pond after a report of shots fired Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shots fired call just before 1 a.m. in the 11000 block of Brookville Road.

The person was reported to possibly be injured and in danger, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a news release.

Police did not initially find anybody, but members of the Indiana State Police Dive Team found the man's body in a nearby pond.

The man's name has not been released. No other information was immediately available.

