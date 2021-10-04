Man's death on east side ruled 201st homicide of 2021 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death Saturday morning on the east side of Indianapolis has been ruled a homicide, police said late Sunday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation before 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found 27-year-old Demarcus Mack unresponsive inside a vehicle "suffering from trauma." Medics pronounced Mack dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Mack was shot to death. His death marks the 201st homicide this year in Indianapolis.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact IMPD Detective Lottie Patrick at 317-327-3475 or by email at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.