Man's shooting death in late June in Indianapolis ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death in late June on the north side of Indianapolis has been ruled a homicide, police said Thursday.

Robert Lopez, 33, was shot to death around 2 p.m. June 29 in the 3300 block of Schofield Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Medics initially pronounced Lopez dead at the scene with trauma, and the Marion County Coroner's Office determined he died from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.